Dubai Records Over AED3.4 Bn In Realty Transactions Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 612 sales transactions worth AED2.51 billion, in addition to 126 mortgage deals of AED 613.53 million, and 20 gift deals amounting to AED368.66 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 552 villas and apartments worth AED1.38 billion, and 60 land plots worth AED1.13 bn.

The mortgages included 90 villas and apartments worth AED261.07 million and 36 land plots valued at AED352.47 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.4 billion.

