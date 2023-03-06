UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED4.1bn In Realty Transactions Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 614 sales transactions worth AED1.74 billion, in addition to 106 mortgage deals of AED2.21 billion, and 159 gift deals amounting to AED206.85 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 545 villas and apartments worth AED1.13 billion, and 69 land plots worth AED606.47 million. The mortgages included 76 villas and apartments worth AED148.79 million and 30 land plots valued at AED2.06 billion, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED4.1 billion.

