Dubai Records Over AED6.3 Bn In Realty Transactions Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Dubai records over AED6.3 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 457 sales transactions worth AED5.96 billion, in addition to 77 mortgage deals of AED334.39 million, and 25 gift deals amounting to AED61.22 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 405 villas and apartments worth AED1.18 billion, and 52 land plots worth AED4.78 billion.

The mortgages included 59 villas and apartments worth AED220.28 million and 18 land plots valued at AED114.11 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED6.3 billion.

