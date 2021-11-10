UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Resounding AED1.7 Bn Worth Of Realty Transactions Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) Dubai’s real estate market Tuesday recorded thumping transactions worth AED1.7 bn, including 267 sales valued at AED730.08 million.

Land sales amounted to AED218.32 million while AED511.

76 million apartment and villa sales deals were conducted, data released by the emirate’s Land Department (DLD) showed.

This is in addition to mortgage deals of AED963.58 million and 23 gift transactions amounting to AED41.95 million.

Dubai Marina was the best performer where 33 apartment and villas sales deals were conducted worth AED83 million, followed by business Bay and then Al Barsha.

