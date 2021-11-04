UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Thumping AED1.1 Bn Worth Of Realty Transactions Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:15 AM

Dubai records thumping AED1.1 bn worth of realty transactions Wednesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Dubai’s real estate market recorded 343 sales transactions worth AED862.73 million and mortgage deals of AED168.87 million in addition to 13 gift transactions amounting to AED72.7 million Wednesday, data released by the emirate’s Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales covered 314 villas and apartments worth AED645.92 million, and 29 land plots worth AED216.81 million, while the mortgages included 52 villas & apartments worth AED123.74 million and 10 land plots valued at AED45.14 million, bringing the total realty transactions of Wednesday to AED1.1 bn.

