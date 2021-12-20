UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Thumping AED780 Million Worth Of Realty Transactions Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Dubai’s real estate market recorded 246 sales transactions worth AED610.89 million and mortgage deals of AED151.82 million in addition to 10 gift transactions amounting to AED17.58 million Monday, data released by the emirate’s Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales covered 223 villas and apartments worth AED 503.64 million, and 23 land plots worth AED107.25 million, while the mortgages included 38 villas and apartments worth AED110.84 million and 18 land plots valued at AED40.99 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to AED780 million.

