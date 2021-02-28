UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Registers 62% Drop In Road Deaths In Q4 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 07:15 PM

Dubai registers 62% drop in road deaths in Q4 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The number of road traffic deaths recorded on Dubai roads fell by 62 percent during the fourth quarter of 2020.

These statistics were revealed during the appraisal meeting of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police which was conducted by Major General Eng. Mohammad Saif Al Zafeen, Assistant to the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs, who praised the efforts of the Directorate in securing the emirate’s roads and ensuring the safety of road users.

The statistics also indicated that Dubai registered a road-traffic mortality rate of 1.8 percent deaths per 100,000 populations over the fourth quarter of 2020, thus exceeding the target rate of 2.

7 percent.

Al Zafeen also praised Dubai Traffic Police for reaching 147,561 road users through the Directorate’s various initiatives launched to raise public awareness on road safety and local traffic laws and regulations. These campaigns included, but were not limited to, the "Pedestrians’ Safety", "Safe Distance While Driving", "Accident-Free Ramadan", "Summer Without Accidents", and "Speed Kills".

He also commended the efforts of the Dubai Police Traffic Training Institute in training more than 1,069 individuals on traffic safety and control during the same period.

Related Topics

Police Dubai Road Traffic Same 2020 Ramadan

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

59 seconds ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

16 minutes ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

2 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

2 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

2 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.