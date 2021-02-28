Dubai registers 62% drop in road deaths in Q4 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The number of road traffic deaths recorded on Dubai roads fell by 62 percent during the fourth quarter of 2020.

These statistics were revealed during the appraisal meeting of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police which was conducted by Major General Eng. Mohammad Saif Al Zafeen, Assistant to the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs, who praised the efforts of the Directorate in securing the emirate’s roads and ensuring the safety of road users.

The statistics also indicated that Dubai registered a road-traffic mortality rate of 1.8 percent deaths per 100,000 populations over the fourth quarter of 2020, thus exceeding the target rate of 2.

7 percent.

Al Zafeen also praised Dubai Traffic Police for reaching 147,561 road users through the Directorate’s various initiatives launched to raise public awareness on road safety and local traffic laws and regulations. These campaigns included, but were not limited to, the "Pedestrians’ Safety", "Safe Distance While Driving", "Accident-Free Ramadan", "Summer Without Accidents", and "Speed Kills".

He also commended the efforts of the Dubai Police Traffic Training Institute in training more than 1,069 individuals on traffic safety and control during the same period.