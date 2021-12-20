Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading conducts inspection campaigns on LPG cylinder distribution vehicles

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Committing to the safety of customers using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Dubai, the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading, under the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, conducted joint inspection campaigns on LPG cylinder distribution vehicles in different areas of Dubai.

This was to regulate the circulation and distribution of LPG cylinders while ensuring the highest safety and security standards.

After the inspections, several companies were suspended for violating the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy Directive No. 3 of 2021 on the regulation of LPG trading in Dubai. Several vehicles were seized for circulating LPG cylinders without a valid permit from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, possession of LPG cylinders that did not conform to the UAE-approved specifications, and possession of forged seals of approved filling plants in Dubai.

"The main objective of issuing Directive No. 3 of 2021 is to outline the regulatory framework, strategies and regulations for trading in LPG and its derivatives in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards in this area.

We also regulate business practices and implement the highest international safety and security standards. In addition, we aim to ensure transportation, storage and distribution of LPG according to the approved criteria in the UAE," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Al Tayer highlighted the importance of the inspection campaigns in collaboration with the competent authorities to protect customers and individuals from violations in this essential sector.

"We thank all the authorities involved in the inspection campaigns, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Civil Defence, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Emirates Gas, Emarat, and ADNOC," said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.