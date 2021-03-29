Dubai reiterates commitment to COVID-19 vaccination campaign and recovery plan at C40 Leadership Network meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th March 2021 (WAM) - Dubai will continue implementing its comprehensive plan for sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining robust city-wide precautionary protocols designed to ensure the highest levels of health and safety for the community, Abdullah Al-Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai and Vice Chair of the Steering Committee of the C40 Leadership Group for South and West Asia, reiterated today.

Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and with the steadfast support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the emirate is leveraging its integrated health services and strong precautionary regime to control COVID-19.

Speaking at a remote meeting of the C40 Leadership Network, a network of leaders of the world's megacities, attended by Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director General of the World Health Organization, His Excellency Al Basti highlighted Dubai’s efforts to provide the highest quality of preventive care and vaccination services to all residents and citizens, within a Federal framework. Al Basti also reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to complete its massive vaccination campaign at the meeting attended by the mayors of Los Angeles, Jakarta, Accra, Milan and Phoenix. Durban, Dakar, Lisbon, Seattle and Johannesburg, and representatives of 16 other cities. The meeting was focused on discussing global efforts to advance vaccination and reduce COVID-19 infection rates.

Al Basti spoke about the successful strategy adopted by Dubai to counter the pandemic right from its onset. The national vaccination campaign, which commenced in December 2020, provides free vaccination to the public as part of efforts to promote a lasting recovery from the pandemic. Dubai provides a choice of three vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, to the community.

He highlighted Dubai government’s efforts to simplify procedures for vaccination and provide a safe environment in all vaccination centers. The emirate aims to vaccinate 100% of Dubai’s eligible population. More than 120 vaccination centres have been set up for the public in diverse locations in the emirate in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and in partnership with the private sector for this purpose.

As part of expanded support services, Dubai offers home medical visits to vaccinate senior citizens and elderly residents.

Al Basti said the national vaccination campaign is progressing at an accelerated pace, with more than 7.9 million vaccine doses provided so far throughout the country. More than half of the eligible population has currently been vaccinated.

He also affirmed Dubai’s support and participation in the COVAX initiative under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The initiative, launched by the World Health Organization, aims to achieve the equitable distribution of about two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021. Leveraging Dubai’s logistical advantages and strong infrastructure, and the expertise and capabilities of Emirates Airline, DP World, Dubai Airports and the International Humanitarian City, the emirate helped transport, store and accelerate the distribution of vaccines around the world. The COVAX initiative has a special focus on developing countries whose populations have been severely affected by the pandemic and face challenges in transporting and distributing medical equipment.

Al Basti noted that Dubai and the UAE were amongst the first in the world to adopt comprehensive proactive measures to contain the spread of the virus with robust preventive protocols, wide-ranging case investigations and efficient healthcare services. As part of a rigorously scientific approach, it conducted research and extensively monitored data to develop the optimal policies, guidelines and protocols to both curb the virus and ensure business continuity.

Dubai was one of the first global megacities to join the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group in 2015. In 2017, Dubai, represented by the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, was elected as a member of the Group’s Network Steering Committee consisting of 17 members from across the world. The Steering Committee is the final decision-making authority of the Network and the strategic advisor for participating cities. Dubai represents 11 cities across South and West Asia and supports them in negotiating challenges arising in the prevailing environment as well as those related to climate change.