Dubai Repays US$750 Million Bonds Certificates

Tue 06th October 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) The Government of Dubai, acting through the Department of Finance, announced that US$750 million (AED2,755 million) fixed rate note issued on 4th October 2010 under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 28th October 2009, reached maturity on 5th October 2020.

Upon maturity, all the notes were redeemed in full by making the required payment through the paying agent to the holders of the notes, along with accrued interest.

