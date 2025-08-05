Dubai Residential REIT delivers AED622 million profit in H1

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) Dubai Residential REIT posted a net profit before changes in the fair value of investment property of AED622 million during the first half of 2025, an increase of 10 percent compared to the first half of 2024.

Revenue rose to AED958 million in H1 2025, up 10 percent compared to the first half of 2024, driven by sustained leasing momentum and rental rate increases across the residential portfolio.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 11 percent to AED718 million, driven by revenue growth and operational efficiencies, resulting in a stable margin of 75 percent.

Overall, portfolio-wide occupancy averaged 98 percent, while average revenue per leased gross leasable area (GLA) grew by 6 percent.

Premium residential properties achieved a strong average occupancy of 98 percent, reflecting sustained demand for high-quality living in Dubai’s most sought-after locations.

Nabil Mohammad Ramadhan, Chairman of the board of Directors for Dubai Residential REIT, commented, “I am pleased to share that the Board has approved an interim cash dividend of AED550 million for H1 2025 to be distributed in September 2025, reflecting our confidence in the REIT’s financial resilience and long-term value proposition.

"

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of DHAM REIT Management, said, “Dubai Residential REIT’s strong first-half performance reflects disciplined execution across every aspect of our operations - from asset management and leasing to tenant retention and service delivery."

Dubai Residential REIT will follow a semi-annual dividend distribution policy, with payments scheduled for April and September of each year, in line with the guidance provided at the time of the Initial Public Offering.

The Board of Directors of Dubai Residential REIT approved an interim cash dividend of AED550 million for H1 2025 to be distributed in September 2025.