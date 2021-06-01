Dubai Road Facilities Construction Condition Index clocks 99%: RTA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) Dubai’s Road Facilities Construction Condition Index has reached 98.95 percent, which translates the efforts of various teams of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The technical assessment of road facilities condition is conducted under the Bridges Maintenance Management System (BMMS).

"The Traffic and Roads Agency plays a key role in managing RTA’s infrastructure assets and protecting the deliverables of megaprojects undertaken since RTA’s inception. Achieving a 98.95 percent rating in Dubai’s Road Facilities Construction Condition Index is a result of the predictive maintenance programme and the extensive technical assessments undertaken. Such operations covered all elements of road facilities using sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution. Adopting such a methodology has become a crucial element of the maintenance and sustainability of Dubai infrastructure assets," said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at the RTA.

"Since the launch of the BMMS System in 2017, the number of inspections and assessments of operations of facilities such as bridges and tunnels has seen a remarkable increase. About 1,552 facilities have been covered by expert inspections including civil and constructional elements as well as electromechanical systems. The figure constitutes a 10 percent annual increase in the technical assessment of road facilities," she added.

Maitha called on the public and road users to cooperate with the RTA in protecting the superior infrastructure facilities of the emirate by complying with the speed limits and traffic rules and reporting any damage or comments on the elements and infrastructure of the facilities on the road. She stressed that such cooperation would ensure compliance with the highest standards of safety and contribute to the happiness of the community.