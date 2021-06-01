UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Road Facilities Construction Condition Index Clocks 99%: RTA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:30 PM

Dubai Road Facilities Construction Condition Index clocks 99%: RTA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) Dubai’s Road Facilities Construction Condition Index has reached 98.95 percent, which translates the efforts of various teams of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The technical assessment of road facilities condition is conducted under the Bridges Maintenance Management System (BMMS).

"The Traffic and Roads Agency plays a key role in managing RTA’s infrastructure assets and protecting the deliverables of megaprojects undertaken since RTA’s inception. Achieving a 98.95 percent rating in Dubai’s Road Facilities Construction Condition Index is a result of the predictive maintenance programme and the extensive technical assessments undertaken. Such operations covered all elements of road facilities using sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution. Adopting such a methodology has become a crucial element of the maintenance and sustainability of Dubai infrastructure assets," said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at the RTA.

"Since the launch of the BMMS System in 2017, the number of inspections and assessments of operations of facilities such as bridges and tunnels has seen a remarkable increase. About 1,552 facilities have been covered by expert inspections including civil and constructional elements as well as electromechanical systems. The figure constitutes a 10 percent annual increase in the technical assessment of road facilities," she added.

Maitha called on the public and road users to cooperate with the RTA in protecting the superior infrastructure facilities of the emirate by complying with the speed limits and traffic rules and reporting any damage or comments on the elements and infrastructure of the facilities on the road. She stressed that such cooperation would ensure compliance with the highest standards of safety and contribute to the happiness of the community.

Related Topics

Dubai Road RTA Traffic Superior 2017 All

Recent Stories

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

3 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

3 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.