Dubai Ruler Attends 'Impactful Leaders Programme' Graduation Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:15 PM

Dubai Ruler attends 'Impactful Leaders Programme' graduation ceremony

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended today the graduation of the second batch of the Mohammad bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development’s Impactful Leaders Programme.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that investing in people will always reap dividends. "Our objective is to continuously develop new leaders. We will continue our search for young leaders, and prepare them to take on new responsibilities for a country that is always on the move," His Highness said.

Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came while honoring the 32 graduates of the programme, in the presence of Mohammed Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Impactful Leadership is the first programme to launch under the Mohammad bin Rashid Leadership Framework, based on the new approach of the Mohammad bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development.

The centre seeks to consolidate the vision of His Highness to make the UAE one of the most advanced countries in the world by 2071, under the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.

The programme was designed in collaboration with three international universities -- UC Berkeley, the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland and Imperial College London -- incorporating global trends in leadership development.

