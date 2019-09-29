UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Ruler Issues Decree On Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Ruler issues decree on Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. 32 of 2019 on the board of Trustees of Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre, EMAC.

The Decree stipulates Majid Obaid bin Bashir Al Muhairi as the Chairman of the Board and Richard Briggs as the Vice Chairman. Members of the Board also include Dr. Mohammed Saeed AI-Kindi, Saadi Abdul Rahim Al Rais, Ahmed Essa Al Falahi, Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Mohammed Yusuf Al Muallem, Saeed Abdul Kareem Al Malik, Abdulkareem Mubarak Al Masabi, Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Sabri, Jitendra Misra, Esam Abdullateef Balla and Rania Tadros.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid 2019

Recent Stories

ERC launches new development projects in Philippin ..

39 seconds ago

UAE Embassy in Washington screens ‘History of th ..

46 minutes ago

UAE advancing Emirati community&#039;s political d ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Russia discuss tech, scientific cooperation i ..

1 hour ago

Curated tours for UAE university students to creat ..

1 hour ago

Dubai attracts AED46.6 billion in FDIs for H1 2019

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.