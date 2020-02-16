Dubai Ruler receives Ivanka Trump at GWFD 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today, Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the US President, on the sidelines of Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, being held from 16th-17th February in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed hailed the strategic relationship between the UAE and the USA and the convergence of vision between the two countries, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and US President Donald Trump.

His Highness also highlighted the efforts of the US administration to support and empower women at all levels including governmental, economic and social. He said the alignment of US and UAE efforts in this domain opens the door for more collaboration to raise women’s contribution to the global economic development.

His Highness also praised the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity, W-GDP, Initiative, the first whole-of-government effort to advance global women’s economic empowerment, which was launched by the White House in February 2019. The W-GDP seeks to reach 50 million women in the developing world by 2025 through US government activities, private-public partnerships, and a new, innovative fund. Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE is keen to share its experience in empowering and supporting women with all nations seeking to promote the role and contribution of women in building a better future.

Ivanka Trump thanked His Highness for extending her an invitation to participate in GWFD 2020. She expressed her appreciation for the UAE’s efforts in granting women equal opportunities to contribute in the comprehensive development of the UAE. She also praised the key initiatives taken by the UAE government in this domain, mainly in terms of economic empowerment, supporting women entrepreneurs and developing laws that protect women and ensure their key role in society.

Trump also praised the UAE’s efforts in supporting Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, We-Fi, as the UAE is one of the 14 founding members of the initiatives. She also said that this reflects growing awareness of the importance of involving women in the economic sector and enabling them to succeed. The UAE has become a role model for others countries in the region and the world who seek to raise women’s role to the next level, she said.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the board and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment.