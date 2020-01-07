UrduPoint.com
Dubai Ruler Receives UAE Sheikhs, Officials

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Dubai Ruler receives UAE Sheikhs, officials

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received on Tuesday at Zabeel Palace Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials of Federal government authorities, along with military officers and business people.

The meeting came following a weekly luncheon during which His Highness meets with various individuals within the UAE community, discussing social, economic and cultural developments.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.

H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum were also present.

