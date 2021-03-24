UrduPoint.com
Dubai Ruler's Court Mourns Death Of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:30 PM

Dubai Ruler's Court mourns death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) The Dubai Ruler's Court has mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away this morning.

The Court said that in view of the current exceptional circumstances and due to the precautionary measures in place, funeral prayer for the deceased will be limited to family members only.

It added that absentee funeral prayers will be held today after the Maghrib prayer in mosques across the country.

A ten-day mourning has been declared in Dubai and flags will be flown at half mast during this period.

Work will be suspended in government departments and institutions for three days, starting from tomorrow, Thursday.

