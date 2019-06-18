(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) DUBAI, 17th June 2019 (WAM) - The Dubai Ruler's Court today mourned the demise of Sheikh Mansour bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, son of Sheikha Mariam bint Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

He will be buried in Umm Hurair graveyard in Bur Dubai on Tuesday after funeral prayers at the Zabeel Mosque. May Allah rest his soul in peace.