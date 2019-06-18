UrduPoint.com
Dubai Ruler's Court Mourns Death Of Sheikh Mansour Bin Ahmed Bin Ali Al Thani

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:45 AM

Dubai Ruler's Court mourns death of Sheikh Mansour bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) DUBAI, 17th June 2019 (WAM) - The Dubai Ruler's Court today mourned the demise of Sheikh Mansour bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, son of Sheikha Mariam bint Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

He will be buried in Umm Hurair graveyard in Bur Dubai on Tuesday after funeral prayers at the Zabeel Mosque. May Allah rest his soul in peace.

