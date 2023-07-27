DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) The Court of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, mourned the late H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, who passed away on Thursday.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.. with hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai mourns the late H.

H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, who passed away Thursday.

The Dubai Ruler's Court extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Al Nahyan family, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

The Court declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast in the emirate for a period of three days starting from 27th July.