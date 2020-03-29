UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Saves 178 MW In Electricity Consumption During Earth Hour 2020

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:45 PM

Dubai saves 178 MW in electricity consumption during Earth Hour 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has recorded savings of 178 megawatts, in electricity consumption in the emirate, equivalent to a reduction of 74 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, during Earth Hour 2020.

People in Dubai joined millions of people around the world in expressing their solidarity with efforts to address the threats posed by global warming and climate change, by turning off unnecessary lights and electrical appliances during Earth Hour, which the world observed from 20:30-21:30 on Saturday, 28th March.

With the theme ‘Raise Your Voice For Nature’, Dubai's landmarks and government and private buildings also took part in the event by turning off their lights for an hour.

"DEWA has been organising Earth Hour since 2008, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council," Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said.

Earth Hour, he said, aims to raise awareness in society and underline the importance of the sensible use of resources.

It goes beyond just turning off unnecessary lights and electric appliances for 60 minutes. "Earth Hour aims to make conservation of electricity and water a daily practice to cut carbon emissions and combat environmental challenges such as climate change, global warming, and the unprecedented reduction in biodiversity," Al Tayer added.

The DEWA CEO commended the results achieved during Earth Hour in Dubai every year and the commitment of all society segments, and government and private organisations in Dubai who took part in it.

The conservation programmes and initiatives launched by DEWA between 2009 and 2019 have achieved cumulative savings of 2.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity and 7.8 billion gallons of water. This is equivalent to saving AED1.3 billion. Those savings are equal to the consumption of 327,000 apartments in electricity and 250,000 apartments in water annually.

These savings contributed to reducing 1.137 million tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to planting 1.3 million trees and consuming 134 million LED bulbs. The water savings are also enough to fill 14,000 Olympic swimming pools.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Electricity Water Dubai Rashid March 2019 2020 Olympics Event All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy urges residents to shop responsibly, ..

6 minutes ago

Over a thousand COVID-19 cases in India confirmed

36 minutes ago

Tokyo confirms 68 new coronavirus cases, record da ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends suspension of work and flight ..

51 minutes ago

Oman registers 15 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber launches COVID-19 online course to ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.