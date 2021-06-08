Dubai saves 5.4 TWh of electricity, 9.9 billion water gallons in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) Dubai has saved 11.8 percent in electricity consumption and 7.9 percent in water in 2020, compared to normal consumption, according to the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

This is equivalent to saving 5.4 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity and 9.9 billion imperial gallons of water, the council announced in its annual report on the results of the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030.

These are equivalent to reducing 11.5 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions or taking 1.2 million vehicles out of Dubai roads for two full years, it noted.

According to the report, the per capita level in Dubai continues to witness a consistent decrease in consumption, with an overall reduction of 23 percent for electricity and 21 percent for water since 2010. This reflects the strong performance and progress achieved in the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 over the past years.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said that the strategy aims to implement seven mechanisms, namely Policies & Regulations; Data & Measurement and Verification; Government Support & Leadership; Communication & Engagement; Financing; DEWA Collaboration and Technologies & Innovation.

The strategy also aims at aligning with the scope of the respective charters, roadmaps and targets for each of the Demand Side Management Programmes and Implementing Mechanisms as per the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 Update and monitoring and taking action to achieve or exceed the 30 percent savings target by 2030.

"The Demand Side Management Strategy includes 11 programmes including Green Building Regulations; Building Retrofits; Outdoor Lighting; Efficient Cooling; Energy efficiency standards and labels from the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology; Consumer Behaviour; Shams Dubai; Recycled and Groundwater Demand Management; Efficient Mobility and Smart Charging; and Fuel and Engine Efficiency," said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.