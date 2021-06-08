UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Saves 5.4 TWh Of Electricity, 9.9 Billion Water Gallons In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Dubai saves 5.4 TWh of electricity, 9.9 billion water gallons in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) Dubai has saved 11.8 percent in electricity consumption and 7.9 percent in water in 2020, compared to normal consumption, according to the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

This is equivalent to saving 5.4 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity and 9.9 billion imperial gallons of water, the council announced in its annual report on the results of the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030.

These are equivalent to reducing 11.5 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions or taking 1.2 million vehicles out of Dubai roads for two full years, it noted.

According to the report, the per capita level in Dubai continues to witness a consistent decrease in consumption, with an overall reduction of 23 percent for electricity and 21 percent for water since 2010. This reflects the strong performance and progress achieved in the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 over the past years.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said that the strategy aims to implement seven mechanisms, namely Policies & Regulations; Data & Measurement and Verification; Government Support & Leadership; Communication & Engagement; Financing; DEWA Collaboration and Technologies & Innovation.

The strategy also aims at aligning with the scope of the respective charters, roadmaps and targets for each of the Demand Side Management Programmes and Implementing Mechanisms as per the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 Update and monitoring and taking action to achieve or exceed the 30 percent savings target by 2030.

"The Demand Side Management Strategy includes 11 programmes including Green Building Regulations; Building Retrofits; Outdoor Lighting; Efficient Cooling; Energy efficiency standards and labels from the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology; Consumer Behaviour; Shams Dubai; Recycled and Groundwater Demand Management; Efficient Mobility and Smart Charging; and Fuel and Engine Efficiency," said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Dubai Vehicles Progress 2020 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Huawei Opens Pre-bookings for HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i N ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS, CMH Medical College ink MoU for academic, re ..

5 minutes ago

PM says killing of Muslim family in Canada is cond ..

6 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Algeria's Permanent Represen ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Pakist ..

9 minutes ago

PSL Starts Again! OPPO Looking To Spice Things Up

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.