Dubai Schools Gear Up For Full Return To Face-to-face Learning From 3 Oct

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:15 PM

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) School operators, leaders and teachers across Dubai are working together to ensure that the return to full-time face-to-face learning is a safe and fun experience for all students.

From October 3, all teaching and learning in Dubai’s private schools will take place face-to-face.

Nearly 75 percent of students have already returned to school since the start of the academic year, up from 50 percent in September 2020.

Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA, said: "The entire education community – including government, school staff and parents – have been working together to make sure that students return safely to school. While we are readjusting to full-time face-to-face learning, it’s important to keep wellbeing at the heart of the teaching and learning experience. We’re grateful to our community for everything they’ve done to support high-quality education in Dubai, and we look forward to a safe academic year full of friendship, happiness and fun.

Since the beginning of September, the KHDA team has made 711 visits to schools, with an average of three visits per school, reviewing their compliance with health and safety measures. The overwhelming majority of schools were found to be in compliance with all precautionary guidelines.

While the majority of students will be returning to school on 3rd October, distance learning will still be offered to students who have a valid medical certificate from Dubai Health Authority, and those who are unable to return to the UAE due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier this year, nearly 75,000 parents completed the KHDA Parents’ Survey. Of these, 89 percent of parents said they felt their children were safe at school.

