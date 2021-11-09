UrduPoint.com

Dubai Schools Report 3.5 Pct Growth In Student Numbers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

Dubai schools report 3.5 pct growth in student numbers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Enrolment in Dubai’s private schools has grown 3.5 percent since the start of the last academic year, with an addition of nearly 10,000 students. According to new infographics on the Dubai schools sector released by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the emirate now has 215 private schools, 21 of which have opened in the last three years.

The infographics, which include key data on each phase of Dubai’s private education sector, are designed to give investors, operators, educators and parents insights into the sector as a whole.

Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of KHDA, said, "Growth, strength and possibility have long been hallmarks of Dubai’s private school sector. The growth in student enrolment shows the confidence that parents have in the ability of Dubai schools to provide high-quality education in all circumstances.

The sustained development of the emirate’s school sector reflects the energy, resilience and dynamism that Dubai has been able to maintain. Consistent with the Expo 2020 theme of opportunity, our education sector continues to offer families and investors new possibilities."

Also featured in the infographics are figures from the KHDA parent survey conducted this year, completed by more than 70,000 parents. According to the survey, 87 percent of parents said they are satisfied with the quality of education their children receive in Dubai.

The report also noted almost half of all teachers in Dubai were under 40 years old, with India, UK and Egypt making up the top three nationalities.

Total number of students in Dubai are 289,019 students, including 30,515 of them are Emirati students.

