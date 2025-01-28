Open Menu

Dubai Science Park Drives Life Science Innovation At Arab Health

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 09:46 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Dubai Science Park, the region’s leading science-focused ecosystem, will contribute to knowledge-building efforts enabling life science innovation at the landmark 50th edition of Arab Health, which opens today at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Part of TECOM Group PJSC, Dubai Science Park is showcasing its thriving community’s contribution to long-term sustainable development roadmaps at Arab Health, including Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, Dubai Research and Development Programme, and We the UAE 2031.

Among the district’s planned highlights for the region’s leading healthcare event, to be held on 27th-30th January, are sessions to build knowledge in crucial areas of the life sciences. A special introductory event of The DSP Leadership Network, an exclusive merit-based and invite-only platform launched by Dubai Science Park to shape the industry’s future through meaningful collaboration opportunities, will take place on 29th January.

Visitors can find Dubai Science Park and its customers, including Sun Pharma, Inito Research, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, for dedicated knowledge-building sessions on all four days of the event. The district’s showcase also features innovative start-ups from in5 Science, the dedicated vertical of TECOM Group’s in5 incubator launched in 2023 to foster the next generation of futurists driving scientific advancements.

Dubai Science Park strengthens Dubai’s position as a hub for scientific knowledge with a comprehensive ecosystem for the life, energy, and environmental sciences, encompassing Grade-A offices, LEED-certified laboratories, and storage and logistics facilities. The district is home to more than 500 industry leaders, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Bayer, and BeiGene, and 6,500 professionals.

