Dubai set to create history by hosting 12 Nobel Peace Prize laureates on single stage

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) Global Justice, Love & Peace summit, the world’s largest peace summit, commenced at Expo City Dubai today for two days of discussions by 12 Nobel Peace prize laureates, royalties, heads of state, Chief Justices, business leaders, religious and spiritual leaders, sports champions and film stars with a mission to foster justice, love and peace in the world.

On the second day of the Summit, Dubai is also set to make history as it becomes the stage for a rare congregation of 12 Nobel Peace Prize laureates on a single stage discussing world peace, love and justice, under the ‘One Planet, One Voice: Global Justice, Love and Peace’.

A unique Nobel Peace Laureates Session on the second day is expected to suggest a new world order and a framework inspired by non-violence, truth and universal justice to shape a future that fosters equity, dignity and sustainability for all.

Ahead of the Summit, Lech Wałęsa, former President of Poland and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said, “There is a need for a new world order founded on peace, justice, and shared human values. There is the necessity of building a global framework that harmoniously integrates freedom, human rights, and universally accepted values.”

“We are in an era of discussion, and while we are facing challenges, that very discomfort helps us search for better paths forward. It's through open dialogue that we'll find common ground,” said Wałęsa, who envisions a reformed international governance structure, potentially building upon the existing United Nations framework, to ensure global peace and justice.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, is the patron and Chief Guest of the event, with his keynote address on the second day.

The summit was opened by Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, a leading parliamentarian and educator in the UAE, a member of the UAE Federal National Council and Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee at the Council.

“We are proud to bring together the Nobel laureates, royalties, heads of state, top businessmen, religious and spiritual leaders and thought leaders to visualise a paradigm shift from a world dominated by competition and violence to one driven by collaboration, fairness, justice and non-violence,” said Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Chairman of the ‘I am Peacekeeper Movement,’ the organisers of the Summit.

Abdessattar Ben Moussa, lawyer and human rights activist and 2015 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, called upon world leaders to ensure social justice and sustainable economic development, address poverty, unemployment and disparities in resource distribution as a precondition to ensure sustainable peace.

“Leaders should strive and invest in education to promote the value of tolerance and mutual respect in the family, school and community. They should also adopt dialogue and resolve conflicts through peaceful means,” said Ben Moussa, who will be in Dubai along with other 11 Nobel Peace Prize laureates.

“Without peace, there is no stability and certainly no prosperity and suffering abound. Peace has, unfortunately, become in some parts of the world, a political expediency. There are, however, some examples of economies that have thrived through a culture of peace and where investment has been made in building infrastructure and improving livelihoods as opposed to feeding a war economy,” said Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of the Republic of Mauritius, who will be moderating a session ‘Beloved Mother Earth, Our Home: Can Love for the Planet Inspire a More Sustainable Future?’ on the first day of the Summit.

Among the prominent personalities attending the summit includes: Jose Manuel Ramos Horta, President, East Timor & Nobel Peace Laureate, 1996; Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, Chairman, Wockhardt Group, Dr Khalid Al Ghanim Al Ghaith, Secretary General, Human Committee of Human Fraternity, UAE; Dr Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Academic Leader, Chancellor, MBZ University for Humanities; Ekaterina Zagladina, President of the Permanent Secretariat of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates; Mohamed Abd-Salam, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders & Co-President of Religions for Peace, among others.

The summit will conclude with the proclamation of a “Peace Charter: Love Letter to Humanity” as guiding principles of justice, love and peace, covering justice and equality, dialogue and cooperation, education and empowerment, freedom, leadership and responsibility.