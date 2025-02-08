Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,8th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai is set to inaugurate the 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition on Monday at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with participation of over 100 companies and brands.

Maico Enterprise, the organiser of the Japan/Kyoto Trade Exhibition anticipates strong growth in trade volumes and foreign direct investment (FDI) flows between the UAE and Japan. This growth aligns with the increasing interest of Japanese private sector companies in expanding their presence in the UAE and the wider region, particularly as the two nations embark on negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Mai Sakaue, CEO of Maico Enterprise and Chair of the Executive Committee for the Japan Trade Exhibition highlighted the remarkable growth in participation for the exhibition’s second edition, with over 100 companies and brands taking part. This surge underscores the UAE’s significance as a key market for Japanese businesses, serving as a gateway for regional expansion. Additionally, representatives from over 20 more Japanese companies will attend the exhibition to explore opportunities and assess potential participation in future editions.

According to Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) data, the UAE emerged as the largest market for Japanese exports in the middle East, recording a total export value of $11.3 billion (AED 41.5 billion) between January and November 2024. The UAE accounted for over 45% of Japan’s total trade with the Middle East, which amounted to $24.7 billion during the same period. Official data from the UAE’s Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center also positioned Japan as the ninth-largest trading partner of the UAE in the first nine months of 2024, with a total trade volume of AED 45.4 billion. Furthermore, Japan ranked as the fifth-largest market for the UAE’s non-oil imports during this period, reinforcing the promising outlook for accelerating bilateral trade growth..

The second edition of the Japan Trade Exhibition, taking place from February 10-12, 2025, will feature a diverse range of Japanese companies and brands from sectors including technology, artificial intelligence, aerospace, food industries, engineering, sustainability, tourism, healthcare, arts, and crafts.

The event aims to explore trade and investment opportunities in the UAE and the region, leveraging Dubai’s strategic position as a dynamic global business hub.

As the first comprehensive platform showcasing Japanese innovations to businesses and investors in the UAE and GCC, the exhibition provides an exceptional opportunity to explore trade prospects, connect with industry leaders, buyers, retailers, and key decision-makers across multiple sectors in Japan, the UAE, the GCC, and the broader Middle East. It also facilitates cultural exchange between the two nations.

“We are excited about the second edition of the Japan Trade Exhibition to serve as a unique platform, not only for Japanese industries and innovations to forge strong business ties with UAE companies but also to celebrate Japan’s rich industrial and cultural diversity. With approximately 30,000 visitors expected, we are confident that this exhibition will be an outstanding opportunity for attendees from the UAE, the Middle East, and North Africa,” said Sakaue.

She added, “The event will host over 100 exhibitors, companies, and Japanese brands spanning industries such as technology, robotics, and aerospace, including cutting-edge solutions from Japan’s digital space industry, along with food and beverage, healthcare, and cosmetics.”

The 2025 edition has attracted a significant number of Japanese startups eager to explore investment and funding opportunities in the UAE, benefiting from the country’s pro-business environment and extensive support for emerging enterprises. These startups will unveil their latest innovations to visitors, investors, and business leaders through dedicated sessions highlighting advancements in AI, robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and green infrastructure technology.

The Japan Trade Exhibition serves as the premier platform for Japanese businesses to showcase their innovations to key players in the UAE, the GCC, and the broader Middle East. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore commercial prospects, engage with industry leaders, buyers, retailers, and policymakers, and participate in enriching cultural exchanges.

