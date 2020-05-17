UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Dubai Silicon Oasis appoints Ejadah for Infrastructure Maintenance at Hi-tech Park

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), today announced that Ejadah, an asset management company in Dubai, has been contracted to manage all infrastructure maintenance works across the integrated community.

Ejadah’s services include the maintenance and repair of DSO’s sewerage network, irrigation network, storm network, and their respective pumping stations, as well as the fountains and water features at its lakes and street lighting. Public park maintenance and open area infrastructure is also part of the scope.

Speaking on the appointment, Eng. Khalil Shalan, Senior Vice President - Operations & Facility at DSOA, said: "DSOA is committed to maintaining a state-of-the-art community that offers its residents and visitors an enhanced quality of life.

As part of this priority, we are keen to offer our community members a clean, aesthetically appealing, and seamlessly connected environment. This includes all elements of our infrastructure - from civil works to landscaping.

Tarek Nizameddin Senior Executive Director at Ejadah, said: "This contract follows several similar high-profile ones that Ejadah has managed to secure across the UAE, and is well-aligned with our strategic expansion plans for the year 2020. We have achieved remarkable growth over the past few years, which has positioned us as an industry-leading asset management company in the UAE and the wider region."

