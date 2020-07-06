Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority collaborates with Emirates Society of Inventors to support entrepreneurs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, DSOA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Emirates Society of Inventors, ESI, to collaborate on initiatives that enhance the business environment in Dubai and support local talent.

Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior Vice President of People Happiness and Innovation at DSOA, and Engineer Ahmed Abdullah Majan, Chairman of the ESI, signed the MoU in the presence of Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of the DSOA, and senior officials from both entities.

Under the one-year agreement, the DSOA will provide the ESI with a light industrial unit free of cost for the development of two successful inventions. These inventions will be made available to the DSOA, the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, Dtec, and the start-ups based in the community. In addition, ESI will benefit from preferential rates to any other DSOA facility.

Moreover, ESI will conduct a minimum of three open-to-public educational seminars in Dtec, and provide mentoring services to companies, students, and the wider DSO community. Furthermore, ESI will offer students of DSO-based schools and university an internship opportunity within their lab.

The Emirates Society of Inventors highlights the role of inventors in the community and positioning them as role models. It works diligently to scout young innovators, develop a national database, and award inventors from across disciplines, as well as support exclusive training and development programmes for talented inventors.

Moreover, the society publishes specific content to raise awareness and spread knowledge about the field of invention and adopts specialised scientific programs to empower the youth to develop inventions that benefit humankind.

Speaking on the partnership, Ghanim Al Falasi said, "The DSOA is continuously on the lookout for local innovative entities to collaborate with in providing support to our entrepreneurial community. Through this agreement with the ESI, we will extend the collaboration across various industries and educational institutions to develop ground-breaking solutions that will benefit the DSO’s wider community and enhance the business environment."

Engineer Ahmed Majan said, "Dubai Silicon Oasis is the entrepreneurial hub for technology companies and start-ups. Its extensive expertise in piloting concepts and serving as a testbed for innovative solutions is key to our lab within their light industrial unit. We are confident in our talent’s concepts and determined to leverage the DSOA’s field know-how to deliver ground-breaking inventions. We look forward to an all-round beneficial collaboration and an industry-pioneering result."

This MoU follows a series of collaborations and agreements that the DSOA has engaged in recently, to boost the professional network available to the DSO and Dtec-based entrepreneurs.