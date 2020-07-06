UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority Collaborates With Emirates Society Of Inventors To Support Entrepreneurs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:45 PM

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority collaborates with Emirates Society of Inventors to support entrepreneurs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, DSOA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Emirates Society of Inventors, ESI, to collaborate on initiatives that enhance the business environment in Dubai and support local talent.

Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior Vice President of People Happiness and Innovation at DSOA, and Engineer Ahmed Abdullah Majan, Chairman of the ESI, signed the MoU in the presence of Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of the DSOA, and senior officials from both entities.

Under the one-year agreement, the DSOA will provide the ESI with a light industrial unit free of cost for the development of two successful inventions. These inventions will be made available to the DSOA, the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, Dtec, and the start-ups based in the community. In addition, ESI will benefit from preferential rates to any other DSOA facility.

Moreover, ESI will conduct a minimum of three open-to-public educational seminars in Dtec, and provide mentoring services to companies, students, and the wider DSO community. Furthermore, ESI will offer students of DSO-based schools and university an internship opportunity within their lab.

The Emirates Society of Inventors highlights the role of inventors in the community and positioning them as role models. It works diligently to scout young innovators, develop a national database, and award inventors from across disciplines, as well as support exclusive training and development programmes for talented inventors.

Moreover, the society publishes specific content to raise awareness and spread knowledge about the field of invention and adopts specialised scientific programs to empower the youth to develop inventions that benefit humankind.

Speaking on the partnership, Ghanim Al Falasi said, "The DSOA is continuously on the lookout for local innovative entities to collaborate with in providing support to our entrepreneurial community. Through this agreement with the ESI, we will extend the collaboration across various industries and educational institutions to develop ground-breaking solutions that will benefit the DSO’s wider community and enhance the business environment."

Engineer Ahmed Majan said, "Dubai Silicon Oasis is the entrepreneurial hub for technology companies and start-ups. Its extensive expertise in piloting concepts and serving as a testbed for innovative solutions is key to our lab within their light industrial unit. We are confident in our talent’s concepts and determined to leverage the DSOA’s field know-how to deliver ground-breaking inventions. We look forward to an all-round beneficial collaboration and an industry-pioneering result."

This MoU follows a series of collaborations and agreements that the DSOA has engaged in recently, to boost the professional network available to the DSO and Dtec-based entrepreneurs.

Related Topics

Technology Business Dubai Young Hub From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Etihad Aviation Group oragnises Manchester City Yo ..

6 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik gives challenge to Sania Mirza

12 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

54 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company issues power susp ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.