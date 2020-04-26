Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority develops in-house Disinfection Tunnel

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) The Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, DSOA, the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis, DSO, has developed an in-house Disinfection Tunnel to ensure the health and safety of its employees, customers, residents and the wider community at the hi-tech park.

The initiative is in line with the National Disinfection Programme and the preventive measures applied across Dubai to ensure the health and safety of all workers in vital sectors.

The Disinfection Tunnel is frequently used by the DSOA’s facilities management operations teams and essential and approved service providers during their daily check-in and check-out from work, and while visiting clients or tenants to perform maintenance work, as they continue to monitor the safety and health of all DSO employees and business partners.

The tunnel sprays a mist that disinfects the clothing of all those who pass through. The disinfectants are safe, environmentally friendly and fully compliant with Dubai Municipality’s guidelines for cleaning and disinfection.

"DSOA has developed the Disinfection Tunnel to ensure the safety of our employees, customers, residents and the wider DSO community during this unprecedented time. The tunnel serves the DSOA employees from vital sectors, as well as staff from other companies.

The disinfectants sprayed on their clothes and equipment are completely safe and environmentally-friendly, and are aimed at safeguarding their health and that of society," said Engineer Muammar Al Katheeri, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Smart City and Chairman of the Crisis Management Team at DSOA.

Al Katheeri praised the cooperation and commitment of all employees at DSOA in abiding by precautionary and preventive measures in place across the country, in mitigating the adverse health impacts following the COVID-19 outbreak. He stressed that DSOA is keen to provide the highest levels of protection for its employees and cadres working in vital sectors and noted that the step aligns with the comprehensive disinfection programme currently underway across the country.

The sustained disinfection efforts at DSO, which is home to 77,000 people, commenced on 12th March. To date, the disinfection efforts have witnessed an investment of more than 3200 man-hours and utilised 28,000 litres of disinfectants, covering offices, shopping centres, mosques, prayer halls, public parks, jogging tracks, and common areas, as well as residential and commercial buildings across DSO.