Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority increase smart services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) The Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, DSOA, the regulatory body for the Dubai Silicon Oasis, DSO, announced the launch of the second phase of the AI-powered chatbot, "HADI", including the expansion of the list of smart services available online, to facilitate providing support remotely to customers, residents, business partners.

In 2019, the DSO was the first free zone to launch an AI-powered chatbot that could answer users’ questions and process transactions. It uses an algorithm to analyse repeat questions and provide quick responses. Since its implementation, "HADI" has received more than 35,000 queries from around 9,200 users. The chatbot is available to respond to customers through the DSOA’s website, the instant messaging mobile application WhatsApp, as well as the DSOA’s official social media channels Facebook and Telegram.

New Services In addition to completing transactions, and minimising dependency on external links, the DSOA added 80 new services under HADI’s belt, bringing the total number of smart services that the bot can support to 226 – including topping up e-wallets, renewing IDs, and messaging. The bot leverages AI technologies to continuously enhance user experience.

Successful First Phase Commenting on the second phase of HADI, Badr Buhannad, Executive Vice President - Strategy, Business Services and Risk Management at the DSOA, said, "The first phase of HADI, which the DSOA launched in December 2019, was exceptionally successful.

Its impact was especially positive during the implementation of the precautionary measures, working remotely and social distancing, following the global spread of the novel coronavirus."

He added, "Today, in a record period of fewer than six months, we have successfully developed the second phase of the bot. As the first free zone in Dubai to launch such an initiative, in line with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, we are keen to fully service the DSOA’s customers, residents, and business partners through effective plans that address the current reality and the post-COVID-19 era."

The second phase of HADI involved additional e-services, including applications to cancel an employment package in the country, amendment of employment packages, bank guarantees, company establishment card, transfer of employees from government entities to the DSOA, as well as a comprehensive e-suite of maintenance services and renewal of lease agreements for residents of the DSOA-managed properties.