Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation stone for Tennis Club at Hi-tech Park

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, DSOA, today announced the ground-breaking of an international standard tennis hub at the hi-tech park to be developed by Hubb Global Group, a comprehensive online search engine platform, with an investment exceeding AED100 million and spanning an area of 100,000 square feet.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of DSOA, Anastasia El-Hage, Founder and CEO of Hubb Global Group, and Laith Alani, General Manager of Hubb Tennis Club, laid the foundation stone during the ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction work on the project. Sarah Baqir, board Member of the UAE Tennis Federation, Omar Behroozian, UAE national Team Captain and mainstay, and senior officials from the two entities were in attendance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Al Matrooshi, said, "DSOA is committed to offering its business partners a conducive environment that allows them to focus on growth locally and globally. Today’s announcement, which follows the recent opening of Hubb’s global headquarters at Dubai Silicon Oasis, is also a testament to our commitment to supporting business partners in their endeavours, and offering world-class facilities and lifestyle offerings to the DSO community and the wider emirate."

Anastasia El-Hage said, "We will aim to host annually more than 81 international and local tournaments at the new complex, as well as support athletes of all ages and levels in building their skills and performance."

Hubb Tennis Club is scheduled to officially open its doors starting 2021. The tennis club will host tennis tournaments, such as ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors U18, ITF Seniors Tennis Tour, ITF 15K for men and women, ITF West Asia tournaments, Junior Davis Cup, GCC Tournaments, Junior Fed Cup, and Arab Championships under the umbrella of the UAE Tennis Federation.

Sports fans can expect nine hard tennis courts, as well as a 385 m x 1.5 m jogging track featuring a MAPEI surface. In addition, the highest quality of professional lighting (MUSCO) is being installed. MUSCO lighting is in use around the world at leading facilities including at Flushing Meadows, the venue of the US Open in New York, at Wimbledon, as well as at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, the venue of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and at Zayed Sports City Abu Dhabi.

Hubb Tennis Club will also focus on creating educational opportunities for children and adults. As part of this priority, it will comprise tailored tennis schools for tournament officials, schools for tennis coaches, and schools for ball-kids – each of these is to be certified by the International Tennis Federation, ITF.

Hubb Tennis Club will take shape in three stages. Stage one will include the construction of nine tennis courts. The club will also have 12 high-level ITF-certified tennis coaches, as well as a physiotherapist and a fitness coach available to visitors/players/members. Stages two and three of the development will include the opening of additional facilities such as three buildings, offices, a players’ lounge, coaches lounge, treatment room, cafe, sports equipment shops, laundry, grocery, free car parking and facilities for other sports such as Jiu-Jitsu, Judo, Boxing, Mixed Martial Arts and Aerial Gymnastics.