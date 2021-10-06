Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Moro Hub to accelerate digital transformation in high-tech park

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), to further facilitate the delivery of Smart Services at the high-tech park.

The MoU was signed by Muammar Khaled Al Katheeri, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Smart City at DSO, and Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA at DSO’s stand at WETEX 2021, which is organised at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai.

The signing ceremony was attended by Matar Al Mehairi, board Member of Digital DEWA, Mohammad bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

The partnership between DSO and Moro Hub will foster business advancement for both parties and enable them to emerge as leaders in innovative technology and its implementation in line with the Dubai 10X initiative that envisions Dubai to be ahead of the world by 10 years.

Marwan Bin Haidar, said, "We work in alignment with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global hub for innovation and technology. This is a moment of celebration for us as our partnership with DSO brings us closer to fulfilling our commitment to enable Dubai 10X and support the vision of the UAE centennial 2071 that aims to make the UAE the best country in the world.

As such, using innovative and smart technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we aim to enhance our offerings and services through this partnership and scale our business and expand within the MENA region."

Muammar Khaled Al Katheeri, said: "Following a series of collaboration with Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) on several fronts, we are delighted to expand the partnership towards a common goal of digital transformation. In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum outlined in the Principles of the 50th, Dubai Silicon Oasis is keen on boosting its smart city solutions and digital services to facilitate access and usability, boosting ease of doing business and positioning Dubai and the wider UAE as a preferred destination for technology-focused business and investments. DSO’s partnership with Digital DEWA and Moro Hub is a step further in the direction of our digital transformation drive."

As per the MoU, DSO will promote Moro Hub’s services among their commercial entities. Moro Hub will leverage DSO’s market presence to promote and sell its digital services to drive digital transformation using innovative disruptive digital technology.