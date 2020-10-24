Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority signs agreement with International Free Zone Authority

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, DSOA, the regulatory body for the Dubai Silicon Oasis, DSO, the integrated free zone technology park, has signed an agreement with the International Free Zone Authority, IFZA.

Under this agreement, new and existing IFZA companies can work from the DSO, boosting the flexibility of doing business in the UAE. This agreement provides entrepreneurs and start-ups with opportunities to expand their businesses and cooperate with hundreds of technological companies, experts and start-ups based in Dubai Digital Park, DDP, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, Dtec, and DSOA headquarters.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA, and Martin Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA, signed the agreement in the presence of senior representatives from both parties.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Al Zarooni said, "As an integrated free zone technology park, Dubai Silicon Oasis serves as an open platform for conducting businesses and forging strategic partnerships with leading technological and advanced companies based in the DSO.

"

"The agreement between the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority and International Free Zone Authority, is a gateway for companies from different industries registered with IFZA to work from the DSO and benefit from the advanced infrastructure, modern facilities, and the countless opportunities it provides to the business sectors locally, regionally and globally," he added.

Pedersen said, "This step plays a vital role in the growth plans set by IFZA to accelerate its ambition to tap into the international markets. The logistical, industrial and commercial facilities available in Dubai, and in the DSO in particular, will enhance our ability to attract global investments and serve local and global business communities." He further stated that more details about the agreement will be announced later.