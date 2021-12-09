Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for classic and sports cars

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, is organising the DSO Motor Show for the first time, in collaboration with W Motors and UAE car Clubs.

The festivities are days after DSO’s celebrations for the 50th UAE National Day, marking the unity’s Golden Jubilee.

The motor show will be held at the Dubai Digital Park in DSO on Friday, 10th December, from 17:00 to 22:00. Entry will be free of charge for visitors of all ages. In addition to the opportunity of viewing the special classic and sports cars on display, the event will feature various family-friendly entertainment activities including driving virtual cars, experiencing international food and beverages, and children play areas.

Towards the end of the event, DSO will recognise participants and distribute awards, notably an exclusive visit to the W Motors headquarters in DSO and a ride in the Fenyr Supersport with a certified driver from W Motors.

Adnan Al Bahar, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications at DSO, said, "We continue to organise new activities open to all segments of the DSO community, in collaboration with various business partners across sectors. The DSO Motor Show is the latest in a series of entertainment events that are open to all, enhancing Dubai’s position as a preferred city to live and work.

We invite everyone to join us coming Friday to experience this one-of-a-kind family entertainment event in Dubai’s exciting Calendar."

Ralph Debbas, Founder and CEO of W Motors, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with DSO in organising the DSO Motor Show. Our participation in the event is a sign of gratitude towards the DSO community that serves as a hub of knowledge and innovation, and is home to the W Motors Automotive production facility, the first manufacturing facility of its kind in the middle East region."

Salem Al Suwaidi, Co-founder of UAE Car Clubs, said, "We are delighted to participate in the social gathering of the modified and classic cars show at the Dubai Digital Park in Dubai Silicon Oasis. We encourage the youth to visit and enjoy the inaugural event at this esteemed location and learn of the key role such community events play in raising awareness around the significance of abiding by traffic safety rules."

W Motors laid the foundation stone for its automotive facility in DSO back in 2020 and the factory is expected to be completed by beginning 2022. To date, the company manufactures two hypercars – the Lykan Hypersport and the Fenyr Supersport. The company also launched the Muse Autonomous Car, a fully self-driving vehicle, and produced the most advanced security vehicle in the world, the Ghiath Police Patrol for Dubai Police.