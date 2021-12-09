UrduPoint.com

Dubai Silicon Oasis Organises Motor Show For Classic And Sports Cars

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:45 PM

Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for classic and sports cars

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, is organising the DSO Motor Show for the first time, in collaboration with W Motors and UAE car Clubs.

The festivities are days after DSO’s celebrations for the 50th UAE National Day, marking the unity’s Golden Jubilee.

The motor show will be held at the Dubai Digital Park in DSO on Friday, 10th December, from 17:00 to 22:00. Entry will be free of charge for visitors of all ages. In addition to the opportunity of viewing the special classic and sports cars on display, the event will feature various family-friendly entertainment activities including driving virtual cars, experiencing international food and beverages, and children play areas.

Towards the end of the event, DSO will recognise participants and distribute awards, notably an exclusive visit to the W Motors headquarters in DSO and a ride in the Fenyr Supersport with a certified driver from W Motors.

Adnan Al Bahar, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications at DSO, said, "We continue to organise new activities open to all segments of the DSO community, in collaboration with various business partners across sectors. The DSO Motor Show is the latest in a series of entertainment events that are open to all, enhancing Dubai’s position as a preferred city to live and work.

We invite everyone to join us coming Friday to experience this one-of-a-kind family entertainment event in Dubai’s exciting Calendar."

Ralph Debbas, Founder and CEO of W Motors, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with DSO in organising the DSO Motor Show. Our participation in the event is a sign of gratitude towards the DSO community that serves as a hub of knowledge and innovation, and is home to the W Motors Automotive production facility, the first manufacturing facility of its kind in the middle East region."

Salem Al Suwaidi, Co-founder of UAE Car Clubs, said, "We are delighted to participate in the social gathering of the modified and classic cars show at the Dubai Digital Park in Dubai Silicon Oasis. We encourage the youth to visit and enjoy the inaugural event at this esteemed location and learn of the key role such community events play in raising awareness around the significance of abiding by traffic safety rules."

W Motors laid the foundation stone for its automotive facility in DSO back in 2020 and the factory is expected to be completed by beginning 2022. To date, the company manufactures two hypercars – the Lykan Hypersport and the Fenyr Supersport. The company also launched the Muse Autonomous Car, a fully self-driving vehicle, and produced the most advanced security vehicle in the world, the Ghiath Police Patrol for Dubai Police.

Related Topics

World Police Technology Sports Business UAE Dubai Company Driver Visit Vehicle Car Traffic Middle East Hub December 2020 Gold Family Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of ..

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of Gujarat

58 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

31 minutes ago
 Sizing unit sealed, five arrested over pollution

Sizing unit sealed, five arrested over pollution

11 seconds ago
 Presiding officers in KP gets magisterial powers f ..

Presiding officers in KP gets magisterial powers for 3 days: Election Commission ..

13 seconds ago
 Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament; Peshawar beat Ba ..

Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament; Peshawar beat Bannu

14 seconds ago
 Shibli terms Sehat Sehalut program a revolutionary ..

Shibli terms Sehat Sehalut program a revolutionary step in health sector

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.