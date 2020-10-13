UrduPoint.com
Dubai Silicon Oasis Welcomes 'Hubb' Global Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, DSOA, the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis, DSO, an integrated free zone technology park, and Hubb Global Group, an online search engine platform, celebrated today the opening of the Group’s global headquarters at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of DSOA, officially inaugurated the new office along with Anastasia El-Hage, Founder and CEO of Hubb Global Group in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

While the platform is fully operational in 45 countries and in 12 different languages, Hubb Global Group holds regional offices in seven countries, including China, Italy, Malaysia, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines. The DSO-based offices serve as their global hub of operations and are a monumental milestone for the Hubb brand, which has witnessed flourishing levels of growth in the past 12 months.

Hubb’s growth strategy aimed to register 2.5 million companies under its umbrella in the first year of operations, whereas the platform registered 3.4 million companies in a record timeframe and is set to grow to more than five million global companies by October 2021.

On the occasion, Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi said, "Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority continues to seek tech-focused companies with a creative edge and potential for large-scale expansion. The high-tech park is an ideal destination for technology companies and start-ups, as well as proof of concept for innovative pilot projects. DSO is keen to provide Hubb Global with the required advisory and networking support to widen its business services and customer portfolio."

Anastasia El-Hage said, "This step is a significant opportunity for us to continue to raise awareness of Hubb and our related services through the opening of our new central base in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The new office will allow us to expand our reach and take full advantage of the opportunities available to us here in the region."

"DSO is a dedicated and preferred business hub that allows tech-based businesses to flourish. We are confident that our presence in DSO will allow us to further grow our business and access new markets unlike anywhere else in the region," she added.

