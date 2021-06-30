Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals' regional headquarters

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), today signed an agreement with Arabian Ethicals, a leading distributor for the import, storage, and distribution of the life-sciences brands, to house the company’s regional headquarters and National Distribution Centre at the high-tech park.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of the DSOA, and Dr. Stephan Stauffer, General Manager of Arabian Ethicals, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from both parties, officially welcoming the company to the DSO.

Operating from eight light industrial units, spanning a total of 2,880 square metres, Arabian Ethicals will utilise its move to further expand its presence in the MENA region. Currently, Arabian Ethicals imports more than 50 brands from various multinational pharmaceutical, consumer, and animal health manufacturers, and distributes them in the UAE.

Having functioned for more than four decades in the UAE, the move to the brand-new premises will support short- and mid-term plans to consolidate operations and future expansion plans, including tapping into other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets.

The company also aims to forge more partnerships with companies that offer innovative products in niche areas, such as oncology, immunology, rare diseases, and others, and make them available to the patients in the UAE and across the GCC.

Welcoming the homegrown healthcare distributor, Dr. Al Matrooshi said, "The integrated technology park provides several offerings for business partners, and the flexibility to adjust as per their requirements. Arabian Ethicals has grown immensely over the past 40 years, and we look forward to supporting them in their next phase of expansion."

Dr. Stauffer said, "My team and I are passionate about healthcare and the opportunities we have to make our world a better and healthier place. Dubai Silicon Oasis is the ideal place for our brand-new regional headquarters and National Distribution Centre, given its strategic location in the heart of Dubai, coupled with state-of-the-art infrastructure and easy access to key distribution routes. Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority also retains a passionate team that will enable us to realise our vision."