Dubai, Singapore exchange design experiences in virtual meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 20th December 2020 (WAM) - Executive committee members of the initiative for Dubai Membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of design held a virtual meeting with the Singapore Design Council.

The Dubai side was led by the Chairman of the Executive Committee and the Acting Director of the Executive Planning Department in Dubai Municipality, Asim Al Qasim, in the presence of Alia Khalid Al Qassimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry to the Cultural and Creative Industries Sector at the Ministry of Culture and Youth, along with the strategic partners, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Development Authority, Culture and Arts Authority and Dubai Design District.

The virtual meeting was aimed at exchanging experiences and getting acquainted with the best initiatives of global cities.

The meeting discussed opportunities for cooperation through joint programmes in the field of design between Dubai and Singapore and the possibility of virtually joint seminars, in addition to student exchange programmes to provide an opportunity for students to get acquainted with the practices of creative cities in the field of design and art, which enhances efforts aimed at achieving common goals and enriches the design field with distinguished initiatives.

The UNESCO had announced in 2017 that Dubai has been chosen as the first creative city in the middle East in the field of design, within the UNESCO Global Creative Cities Network, which was established in 2004. The network, which includes 246 cities in 72 countries, is committed to work on the constant development of all creative practices, and the participation of others in the process of promoting the various creative industries.