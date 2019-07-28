UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai, Singapore Fostering Renewables, Clean Energy Ties

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

Dubai, Singapore fostering renewables, clean energy ties

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) A high-level delegation headed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has visited Singapore to promote joint relations and exchange of best global experiences and practices in renewable and clean energy and sustainability.

During the visit, Al Tayer met with Masagos Zulkifli, Singapore's Minister of Environment and Water Resources, were discussions on strengthening cooperation frameworks with the Singapore Ministry of Environment were held. The two sides also held talks on strategic cooperation between DEWA and Singapore's institutions and companies in the water and energy sector, as well as on the production, transportation and distribution of renewable energy, energy efficiency projects, and digital transformation.

Al Tayer briefed Zulkifli on DEWA’s key projects, initiatives, and programmes to achieve the vision of the wise leadership, where DEWA’s strategy is aligned with UAE Centennial 2071, UAE Vision 2021, and Dubai Plan 2021 to ensure a sustainable, happy future and support the UAE to be number one in all areas.

