Open Menu

Dubai Smart Police Stations Set New Record With 65K Transactions In H1 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2023) The Dubai Police has revealed figures on smart transactions carried out during the first half of 2023 at its 22 smart police stations located across different areas in the emirate of Dubai.
Over the period, a total of 65,942 smart transactions were conveniently and smartly processed without any human intervention. These included lodging 16,205 reports and 4,967 criminal-related inquiries.
Major General Ali Ahmad Ghanim, Director General of Logistic Support and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Stations (SPS) projects, noted that Dubai's smart police services have become integral to the city's culture and society.
"Visitors and residents alike have come to expect top-notch police services that are both innovative and convenient. The success of this project aligns perfectly with the goals of Dubai's government to provide services to customers with ease and to the highest possible standards", he added.


Maj. Ghanim reaffirmed the commitment of the Dubai Police to achieve the government's objectives of improving the quality of life for community members, noting that this project clearly indicates that commitment.
He also emphasized the significant progress that Dubai Police has made in providing police services that exceed customer expectations. "This reflects the alignment of Dubai Police's goals with the government's vision to make Dubai the smartest city in the world. Through a smart system that is continuously updated to reflect the latest global standards, the Force provides customers with the best and highest service standards, ultimately improving the quality of life in the UAE," Maj. Ghanim concluded.
Seven languages

The smart stations, in all of the editions - SPS, Drive-Thru, Walk-in - offer community-based and police services in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, and Chinese.

Related Topics

World Police Russia China German UAE Dubai Progress All Government Best Arab

Recent Stories

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

54 minutes ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

1 hour ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

3 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

3 hours ago
Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

3 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

6 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

6 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

6 hours ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East