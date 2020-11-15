Dubai SME boosts Innovation Programme with Hewlett Packard

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) As part of its commitment to implement the Innovation Attraction Programme, IAP, launched by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Airports, Dubai SME, an agency of Dubai Economy, has signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HPE, to share knowledge and co-operate on encouraging innovation, local entrepreneurship and economic development.

The MoU was recently signed in the presence of Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, and Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director of HPE UAE.

The Innovation Attraction Programme seeks to enhance the emirate's position as a global hub for innovative technologies and solutions. The programme, designed and implemented by Dubai SME, aims to attract more than 25,000 innovative and emerging companies from around the world, and focuses on innovative solutions in six sectors including space, transportation and mobility, energy efficiency, medicine and health, education, and information technology. The programme would contribute significantly to realising the vision of Dubai and the Dubai SME Plan 2021 - part of the Dubai Plan 2021 - to enhance SME leadership and competitiveness through innovation and creating high-growth economic opportunities.

The partnership with HPE will eventually enable Dubai SME to refer potential and innovative companies to the ‘HPE Digital Life Garage’, as well as extend the benefits of HPE’s expertise and facilities to promising tech enterprises. HPE, in turn, will leverage IAP to attract and promote emerging technology companies and innovative SMEs.

Regarding the programme, Al Janahi said, "SMEs are the backbone of the economy in Dubai. We at Dubai SME aim to promote and support SME leadership in all sectors, in line with the directives of our leadership to create an environment that relies on innovation, thus allowing emerging companies to overcome various challenges, pursue sustainable growth and translate creative ideas into successful enterprise, which brings added value to the national economy."

As listed in the MoU, HPE middle East will provide SMEs with space and time at the HPE Digital Life Garage’s Digital Life Lab, allowing them to develop, test and demonstrate specific models or solutions that meet customer requirements. HPE will also link SMEs in Dubai with global start-ups with similar aspirations, and enable them to benefit from a network of universities and research centres around the world.