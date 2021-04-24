UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai SME Certified As A Great Place To Work Globally

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 06:45 PM

Dubai SME certified as a Great Place to Work globally

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) Dubai SME, the agency of Dubai Economy mandated to develop the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, has been certified as a Great Place to Work 2021, after an independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute.

The results were based on feedback from employees, as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience in addition to an audit and review of the best practices implemented in this field.

The accreditation certificate confirms the importance of enhancing employee’ happiness and strengthening corporate culture and values. Dubai SME achieved a score of 90 percent, according to the trust index, thus becoming the first SME authority in the world to be certified as a Great Place to Work.

Previously, Dubai SME won the happiest workplace award in the middle East region and in the best employee engagement programme as well as the best workplace sustainability programme categories of The Happiness @ Work award in 2020.

Dubai SME also adopts various employee happiness practices such as the CEO award for employee appreciation, specialised training, coaching and mentoring, in addition to promoting a conducive organisational culture and management practices, in line with the government directions to make Dubai the happiest city in the world.

Great Place to Work (www.greatplacetowork.me) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures, providing the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognise outstanding workplace cultures.

Related Topics

World Dubai Enterprise Middle East 2020 From Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau to expand its ..

15 minutes ago

District admin Abbottabad sends proposal for new T ..

15 minutes ago

Met office forecast dry weather

18 minutes ago

Three Security Force Officers Killed in Blast in E ..

18 minutes ago

People urged to seek Allah's mercy, take precautio ..

18 minutes ago

87,592 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.