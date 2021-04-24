Dubai SME certified as a Great Place to Work globally

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) Dubai SME, the agency of Dubai Economy mandated to develop the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, has been certified as a Great Place to Work 2021, after an independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute.

The results were based on feedback from employees, as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience in addition to an audit and review of the best practices implemented in this field.

The accreditation certificate confirms the importance of enhancing employee’ happiness and strengthening corporate culture and values. Dubai SME achieved a score of 90 percent, according to the trust index, thus becoming the first SME authority in the world to be certified as a Great Place to Work.

Previously, Dubai SME won the happiest workplace award in the middle East region and in the best employee engagement programme as well as the best workplace sustainability programme categories of The Happiness @ Work award in 2020.

Dubai SME also adopts various employee happiness practices such as the CEO award for employee appreciation, specialised training, coaching and mentoring, in addition to promoting a conducive organisational culture and management practices, in line with the government directions to make Dubai the happiest city in the world.

Great Place to Work (www.greatplacetowork.me) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures, providing the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognise outstanding workplace cultures.