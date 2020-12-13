UrduPoint.com
Dubai SME, Pipeline Sign MoU To Promote Overall Economic Growth And Sustainability For SMEs

9 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Dubai SME, Pipeline sign MoU to promote overall economic growth and sustainability for SMEs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Dubai SME, the agency of Dubai Economy mandated to develop the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pipeline Business Growth Services (Pipeline), a Dubai-based company specialised in the development of entrepreneurship services, to jointly support and promote SME growth and sustainability.

The MoU was signed by Saeed Matar Al Marri, Deputy CEO of Dubai SME, and James Gosling, Executive Director – Pipeline Business Growth Services.

Together, the two parties will provide a package of services, including lead generation and sales consultancy, at exclusive prices to members registered with Dubai SME and the Government Procurement Programme (GPP). GCC citizens who are licensed as Dubai SME members can also benefit from the service package in accordance with the approved terms and requirements.

Al Marri said the MoU is part of the continuing efforts of Dubai SME to support and enhance the emirate's position as a hub for entrepreneurship and start-up growth. "Pipeline has good experience in the field of entrepreneurship development services, and our cooperation will provide varied opportunities and benefits for Dubai SME members and the other target groups. We are committed to providing services that enhance the presence and performance of Dubai SME members in particular, and the SME sector in Dubai and the UAE overall, locally and globally."

Gosling said: "Pipeline started its journey in 2018, with a strong focus on supporting Dubai’s SME market with a much-needed, outsourced, and outbound lead generation service.

Over the last 12 months we have expanded our offering to support businesses. However, our roots are still very much embedded in the SME world. We are sales professionals through-and-through and we understand what it takes to grow a business and the hurdles that need to be overcome to be successful in sales. We are very excited about our partnership with Dubai SME, as they have created an incredible platform and ecosystem for the SME community. We feel that with our sales expertise, together we have the ability to positively and quickly impact the lives of small business owners across the emirate."

Dubai SME will promote the services of Pipeline among members and on the ‘Hi Dubai’ offers page distributed to customers, and also invite Pipeline to participate in relevant sales and business development initiatives.

Pipeline will provide preferential rates on its services to Dubai SME members, including a 15 per cent discount on Lead Generation campaigns, data building and data-cleaning, and marketing as well as prospecting e-mails subject to its terms and conditions.

In addition, Pipeline will provide a free one-hour sales strategy consultation to each member that pass a pre-qualification process, and track key business sectors that have performed remarkably or achieved significant higher sales conversion rates from Pipeline’s leads.

