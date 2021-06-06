Dubai SME signs MoU to support entrepreneurs secure competitive legal services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) DUBAI, 6th June, 2021: The Hamdan Innovation Incubator (HI2) in Dubai SME, the agency of Dubai Economy mandated to develop the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International consultant Law Office (ICLO) to provide competitive and specialised legal consultancy to SMEs and creative entrepreneurs.

Dubai SME stated that the MoU reflects its keenness to accomplish the vision and strategy of the government in developing SMEs in Dubai and supporting them to attain the highest levels of sustainability and competitiveness across all levels.

The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Al Mazmi, Director of business Incubators at Dubai SME, and Saleh Al Obeidli, Partner at ICLO, at the Hamdan Innovation Incubator in Business Village, Dubai.

"At Dubai SME, we seek to provide a package of advisory and development services at preferential prices for entrepreneurs in order to support their journey, and as part of continuously upgrading our services to the highest levels of quality and competitiveness," Al Mazmi said.

"Our partnership with the International Consultant Law Office is an added value for our support teams and members as they will have access to expert legal services, especially in preparing agreements, drafting contracts, and reviewing the terms and conditions for projects initiated by members of the Hamdan Innovation Incubator and Dubai SME," he added.

HI2 supports innovative projects and provide valuable services to creative and ambitious youth, most notably the provision of legal advice in areas critical to enterprise growth in the early stage and across life cycle.

Al Obeidli said "Through this collaboration with Dubai SME, we are keen on providing quality support to entrepreneurs in the Emirate of Dubai through our specialized department at ICLO that is exclusively focused on Startups & SMEs, for providing them with innovative legal support and with a vision to promote entrepreneurship and the development of SMEs in UAE and in particular in the Emirate of Dubai."