Dubai, São Paulo reaffirm commitment to boosting trade ties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) Businesses in Dubai and São Paulo explored the untapped trade and investment potential in key sectors and areas of mutual interest including agri-business, technology, innovation, transport and logistics, according to officials speaking earlier today at the Dubai-São Paulo Business Forum.

The forum, held at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s premises, was attended by a high-level delegation from São Paulo led by João Doria, Governor of São Paulo State, as well as public and private sector stakeholders from the UAE and Brazil. Doria and the visiting delegation were received by Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, Dubai Chamber board members, officials and directors.

Following a private meeting, Invest São Paulo, the investment promotion agency of São Paulo state, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Chamber, aimed at facilitating cooperation and knowledge-sharing between the two entities and business communities. The agreement was signed by Wilson Mello, President of Invest Sao Paulo, and Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber.

Addressing delegates at the forum, Doria noted that the trade mission to the UAE is the largest-of-its-kind to be led by São Paulo’s government, as 50 business leaders and six Secretaries of State joined the delegation.

Doria highlighted São Paulo’s expanding trade ties with the UAE and invited UAE companies to participate in major agri-business exhibitions taking place in Brazil.

Al Ghurair highlighted the significance of the forum in creating channels of cooperation and open dialogue between government and business leaders from Dubai and São Paulo.

"Dubai Chamber is building strong relationships in Brazil, and our representative office in São Paulo is a testament to our efforts to expand trade links with the Latin American country. We are fully committed to providing all the necessary support to ensure that relations between Dubai and São Paulo continue to develop and flourish in the future," added Al Ghurair.

The forum featured several informative presentations from officials joining the Sao Paulo delegation, including Henrique Meirelles, State Secretary of Finance and Planning; Gustavo Junqueira, State Secretary for Agriculture and Supply; Patricia Ellen, State Secretary for Economic Development; João Octaviano, State Secretary for Logistics and Transportation; and Mello, who provided an overview of São Paulo’s business landscape, investment opportunities and public-private partnership projects.

Khan briefed the delegates about Dubai’s economy, as well as the various competitive advantages the emirate offers to foreign companies and investors.