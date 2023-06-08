UrduPoint.com

Dubai South, Beijing New Aerotropolis Sign Agreement

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Dubai South, Beijing New Aerotropolis sign agreement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) Dubai South has signed an agreement with Beijing New Aerotropolis Holdings Co., Ltd., China, to establish a comprehensive framework for nurturing cooperative relations, encouraging mutual growth in areas like economic development, urban land-planning, job creation, training, and sustainability.

The agreement was signed by Zhigang Liu, Chairman of Beijing New Aerotropolis, and Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South, in the presence of Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Wang Youguo, Secretary of Beijing Daxing District Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The agreement goes beyond mere economic ties, encompassing the exchange of knowledge, information, and socio-economic statistics related to their respective airport areas in full compliance with all prevailing laws, regulations, and local directives. The strategic alliance underscores a commitment to joint efforts that stimulate cooperation between private enterprises across both countries, ultimately bolstering economic synergy between the two airport zones and jointly pioneering new international trade standards adapted to the evolving digital landscape.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad said, "We are pleased to sign this agreement with Beijing New Aerotropolis, which presents a unique opportunity to accelerate our respective economic progression through diverse initiatives. These agreements are aligned with our mandate at Dubai South to contribute to the government's ongoing efforts in diversifying the emirate's economy and to attract foreign direct investments to Dubai. We remain steadfast in our commitment to share our expertise and work closely with Beijing New Aerotropolis to achieve our mutual goals that promise to bring forth reciprocal benefits."

Zhigang Liu commented, “We are certain that our agreement with Dubai South will yield significant results as it allows us to leverage our respective expertise in developing economic zones and urban master developments. We are delighted to be working closely with the team at Dubai South and anticipate the prospect of exploring additional avenues of collaboration in the future.”

Related Topics

Exchange China Dubai Job Beijing Alliance All Government Agreement Share Airport

Recent Stories

More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; ..

More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; career counselling programmes

3 minutes ago
 WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news ex ..

WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news exchange

3 minutes ago
 Political turmoil hinders economy: Economic Survey ..

Political turmoil hinders economy: Economic Survey 2022-23 reveals steep decline ..

25 minutes ago
 Project progress of Chashma Right Bank Canal revie ..

Project progress of Chashma Right Bank Canal reviewed

7 minutes ago
 Highlights Of Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23

Highlights Of Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23

7 minutes ago
 PPP Policy Board decides to launch Yellow Line bu ..

PPP Policy Board decides to launch Yellow Line buses project, Oil Palm Nursery, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.