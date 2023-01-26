Dubai South, Bright Capital Investment sign agreement to open British Curriculum school in district

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) Dubai South announced the signing of an agreement with Bright Capital Investment, a school operator and investment company seeking to create one of the largest educational platforms in the UAE, to lease and operate a premium-quality, affordable British School in the thriving Dubai South Residential District, alongside Expo Road and in proximity to Expo City Dubai and the different residential communities across Dubai South.

The agreement was signed by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Esref Temel, Managing Director of Bright Capital Investment, as well as other senior executives from both entities.

The new school, which will follow the British curriculum, will be built across an impressive 250,000 square-foot campus with excellent facilities designed for students aged 3 to 18. It will accommodate over 3,000 students from Foundation Stage 1 to Year 13 and will offer large classrooms, state-of-the-art labs for Science, Technology, Engineering Arts, Mathematics (STEAM), and more. Tuition fees at the school will be capped at a specific rate to enable parents to give their children top-notch education with flexible payment plans while also offering exclusive discounted rates to family founder members.

Other facilities at the school feature a 25-metre competition standard swimming pool; a full football pitch; multi-purpose sports halls for basketball, netball, badminton, and gymnastics; ample outdoor green spaces for students’ outdoor activities, picnics and other events; and other exclusive amenities and services for students, parents and faculty members.

The school will be built in phases, starting with the early and Primary schools, and is scheduled to open to the community for the academic year starting September 2024, while registrations will commence by the end of 2023.

In his comments on the agreement, Al Zaffin said, “At Dubai South, our projects always align with the long-term vision of our wise leadership. This partnership will enable us to contribute to ‘UAE Centennial 2071’ and its key objective, which is the development of education by focusing on advanced technology and engineering, in addition to instilling Emirati moral values in future generations. We are pleased to sign this agreement with Bright Capital Investment, a reputable school operator and investment company that contributes to advancing the education sector in the UAE and beyond.”

“The new school is part of our promise to provide world-class services and amenities to the residents at Dubai South and the emirate. Given its strategic location in Dubai South in proximity to key areas, we are confident that parents and the prosperous Dubai South community will welcome the new school,” Al Zaffin added.