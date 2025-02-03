Dubai South Concludes Successful 2024 Across Its Different Districts
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 08:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, concluded 2024 with remarkable achievements across its various districts.
Last year, Dubai South welcomed 415 new companies, bringing the total number of operating companies to 4,044, with 94% of existing companies retained.
At the Dubai South Business Park, 500,000 square feet of office space was leased, marking a 300% increase from 2023.
Dubai South Properties successfully completed Phase 1 of The Pulse Beachfront, comprising over 200 units, with an additional 500 units from other phases set for completion by the end of H1 2025. To meet the growing demand for apartments in Dubai South, South Living was launched, generating immense interest and achieving a complete sell-out. A contractor has been appointed and construction has started at the project.
Furthermore, GEMS Founders school officially opened its doors last year, welcoming over 500 students, while an agreement was signed with BT Properties, Asia's largest private property developer for the development of a gated master community within Dubai South’s Golf District.
The Logistics District at Dubai South celebrated several milestones, further solidifying its position as a key contributor to the UAE's growing logistics sector. These include the inauguration of a state-of-the-art FedEx air and ground regional hub, the opening of Boston Scientific’s regional distribution centre at Hellmann Calipar Healthcare Logistics’ facility, and the groundbreaking of a new facility by dnata Logistics.
Additionally, the first stage of the UAE’s autonomous vehicle trials, conducted in collaboration with Evocargo, was successfully completed.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub has signed several agreements with prominent aviation players to establish their presence at the hub. These include International Energy Resources (IER), which will set up a state-of-the-art MRO and engine test cell facility; ATS Technic and Liebherr Aerospace for MRO facilities; and SG Aircraft Maintenance Services and Sun Air Aircraft Maintenance Services. Additionally, Tim Aerospace has broken ground on its new facility, while Jet Flight Services and Comlux have inaugurated their new facilities at MBRAH.
In his comments, Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said, "We are proud of the achievements that were made in 2024. Attracting new companies and maintaining an excellent retention rate demonstrates the trust and confidence businesses place in Dubai South. Our continued success in the aviation, logistics, and real estate sectors reinforces Dubai South’s pivotal role in supporting the government’s vision, economic diversification strategies, and future growth plans. We remain committed to fostering innovation, creating world-class infrastructure, and driving sustainable development to meet the evolving needs of dynamic business environments."
Recent Stories
Dubai South concludes successful 2024 across its different districts
Four Iranian navy vessels arrive at Port Khalid in Sharjah
6th Jewels of Emirates show concludes on high note
Abbottabad initiates large-scale tree plantation drive
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia SAIs fostering deeper cooperation
Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq directs early completion of Ja ..
UCI Ethics Commission declares Syed Azhar Ali Shah eligible for ACC
Anti-Polio drive launched in Hazara division amidst strict security
HESCO disconnects power supply of customs office upon dues of 50 million rupees
Governor KP highlights CPEC’s role in regional prosperity, development
Keamari police arrests 11 including notorious drug peddler
International community called for noticing Indian atrocities in IIOK
More Stories From Middle East
-
Modon Holding signs definitive agreement with IHC, TasHeel Holding to acquire Arena Events Group2 minutes ago
-
Dubai South concludes successful 2024 across its different districts2 minutes ago
-
Four Iranian navy vessels arrive at Port Khalid in Sharjah17 minutes ago
-
6th Jewels of Emirates show concludes on high note32 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB1 hour ago
-
UAE President visits Mohammed Al Bowardi in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for People of Determinatio ..2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting culture of tolerance, coex ..3 hours ago
-
Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala3 hours ago
-
DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector3 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 20253 hours ago
-
Chairman of Kuwait Banking Association: Promising opportunities in banking sector between UAE, Kuwai ..3 hours ago