Dubai South concludes successful 2024 across its different districts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, concluded 2024 with remarkable achievements across its various districts.

Last year, Dubai South welcomed 415 new companies, bringing the total number of operating companies to 4,044, with 94% of existing companies retained.

At the Dubai South Business Park, 500,000 square feet of office space was leased, marking a 300% increase from 2023.

Dubai South Properties successfully completed Phase 1 of The Pulse Beachfront, comprising over 200 units, with an additional 500 units from other phases set for completion by the end of H1 2025. To meet the growing demand for apartments in Dubai South, South Living was launched, generating immense interest and achieving a complete sell-out. A contractor has been appointed and construction has started at the project.

Furthermore, GEMS Founders school officially opened its doors last year, welcoming over 500 students, while an agreement was signed with BT Properties, Asia's largest private property developer for the development of a gated master community within Dubai South’s Golf District.

The Logistics District at Dubai South celebrated several milestones, further solidifying its position as a key contributor to the UAE's growing logistics sector. These include the inauguration of a state-of-the-art FedEx air and ground regional hub, the opening of Boston Scientific’s regional distribution centre at Hellmann Calipar Healthcare Logistics’ facility, and the groundbreaking of a new facility by dnata Logistics.

Additionally, the first stage of the UAE’s autonomous vehicle trials, conducted in collaboration with Evocargo, was successfully completed.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub has signed several agreements with prominent aviation players to establish their presence at the hub. These include International Energy Resources (IER), which will set up a state-of-the-art MRO and engine test cell facility; ATS Technic and Liebherr Aerospace for MRO facilities; and SG Aircraft Maintenance Services and Sun Air Aircraft Maintenance Services. Additionally, Tim Aerospace has broken ground on its new facility, while Jet Flight Services and Comlux have inaugurated their new facilities at MBRAH.

In his comments, Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said, "We are proud of the achievements that were made in 2024. Attracting new companies and maintaining an excellent retention rate demonstrates the trust and confidence businesses place in Dubai South. Our continued success in the aviation, logistics, and real estate sectors reinforces Dubai South’s pivotal role in supporting the government’s vision, economic diversification strategies, and future growth plans. We remain committed to fostering innovation, creating world-class infrastructure, and driving sustainable development to meet the evolving needs of dynamic business environments."