Dubai South, Expeditors sign agreement to open new facility at logistics district

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., a Fortune 500 global logistics company, today announced the signing of an agreement for the launch of a new facility for Expeditors at Dubai South’s Logistics District.

This milestone underscores Expeditors’ commitment to expanding its footprint in the region to meet the growing demand for advanced logistics solutions.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership from both organisations, including, Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South; and Mohsen Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of the Logistics District, Dubai South; and from Expeditors, Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer; K Murali, Senior Vice President, middle East, Africa & Indian Subcontinent; Mathew Joseph, Regional Vice President, Middle East and North Africa; and Wael Hanna, District Manager, Dubai.

The facility, spanning approximately 23,200 square meters, will support Expeditors’ comprehensive warehousing and fulfilment services along with container freight station operations. Its warehousing and fulfilment capabilities at the facility will include inventory management, kitting, labelling, order management, compliance inspections, return programmes, transportation management, and pick-and-pack services, as well as inspection and quality control.

Meanwhile, the container freight station will focus on consolidating and segregating shipments, providing export services, and handling unit load device breakdowns.

The facility is scheduled to commence operations in February 2025.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad said, “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Expeditors, a renowned global name in the logistics industry, which will benefit from the integrated ecosystem at Dubai South, our state-of-the-art infrastructure, and innovative logistics solutions. At Dubai South, we are driven by our mandate to support the government’s vision of establishing Dubai as a leading global logistics hub. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Expeditors in its expansion journey, enabling them to meet the growing demand for logistics services across the region.”

Jeffrey Musser added, “We are proud to announce this significant milestone in Expeditors' growth journey with the signing of our new warehouse lease agreement with Dubai South. This state-of-the-art facility reflects our unwavering commitment to meeting the growing demands of our customers while enhancing operational efficiency. We appreciate Dubai South’s strategic approach to developing key physical infrastructure to support Dubai as a global logistics hub. We first opened in Dubai more than 25 years ago. As we continue to expand today, this strategic investment underscores our long-standing dedication to delivering innovative and scalable solutions that support our customers and address the evolving needs of the global supply chain.”