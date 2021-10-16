UrduPoint.com

Dubai South, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Sign MoU At Expo 2020 Dubai To Accelerate Economic Ties And Bilateral Trade

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the foremost investment attraction and promotion agency under the presidential office of Ghana, to promote all-round economic cooperation, bilateral trade and investment.

The agreement, which was signed at the Abu Dhabi Hall, Business Connect Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai, by Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of Dubai South, Logistics District, and Yofi Grant, CEO of GPIC, was also attended by Khalifa Al Zaffin - Executive Chairman Dubai Aviation City Corporation.

At a brief launch on the expo grounds in Dubai, some of the high-Level representative and speakers attended the event namely: Honorary Yaw Osafo-Maafo - Senior Presidential Advisor, Office of the President, AlHaji Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the UAE, Yofi Grant, CEO of GIPC, and other senior officials.

Through this agreement, the two parties aim to create an attractive environment for SMEs and encourage the exchange of trade missions with all-rounded preparation, including assistance with business programmes, facilitating corporate networks and information exchange between the two authorities.

It’s worth noting that EZDubai, the e-commerce zone strategically located at the heart of Dubai South Logistics District, represented the UAE in various Africa-UAE business events to promote the Emirates’ latest innovations, technical advancements as well as optimal service solutions leading the region’s e-commerce industry.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of Dubai South Logistics District, said: "It gives us immense pleasure to ink a bilateral agreement with GPIC to promote a lucrative environment for SMEs to prosper and strengthen economic ties. Our leadership have chalked an effective, long-term strategic road map for us and it is our time as industry leaders, to lay the foundation for both communities to achieve optimal results. The agreement comes on the heels of the mega event, Expo 2020 Dubai, which seeks to pave the way for resilient global economy and enable robust business connectivity."

Yofi Grant, CEO of GIPC, also asserted that the Expo presents a wonderful opportunity to outdoor Ghana’s numerous opportunities to investors around the world. He also said: "The country’s participation in the Expo will promote government’s priority sectors, comprising; housing and construction, manufacturing, technology and digital economy, tourism and creative arts, agric and agro-processing, as well as health".

