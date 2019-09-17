(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) Dubai South is set to highlight the latest developments in the middle East’s rapidly growing e-commerce sector at the upcoming eCommerce Expo in Olympia, London, where it will be promoting the Logistics District and its recently launched fully dedicated e-commerce free zone, EZDubai.

The eCommerce Expo is scheduled take place on 25th and 26th September, 2019, and is considered the UK’s largest e-commerce event attracting more than 12,000 delegates and over 200 companies from across the country.

Recent market reports have shown the rapid growth of e-commerce in the Middle East and North Africa, valued to reach up to US$24 billion by 2022; the region’s e-commerce trade has soared by 1,500 percent for the last 10 years, with the UAE leading the industry by maintaining 50 percent in terms of e-commerce sales.

Dubai South’s Logistics District, which spans across 18 square kilometres, takes on a design that looks towards complementing multi-modal infrastructure development. The logistics free zone is aimed at providing seamless connectivity and flexibility through its offer of a diverse portfolio of business solutions, strategic infrastructure and value-added services to a long list of local and international companies.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO, Dubai South’s Logistics District, said, "Dubai is rapidly gaining a reputation as an ideal e-commerce hub strategically positioned to serve the global e-commerce market following the steady growth of online shopping in the UAE and the Middle East. Our participation at the upcoming eCommerce Expo is in line with our goals to promote the emirate as the preferred destination for doing business, supported by world-class logistics and supply chain facilities and services solely dedicated to the needs of the rapidly growing e-commerce in the region."

He added, "We are confident that our presence at the show will receive a positive response, especially for our latest projects within the Logistics District, such as EZDubai, which is being developed to complement Dubai’s world-class transport infrastructure, primarily the airport-seaport corridor, allowing cargo to be moved from the port to the airport within 20 minutes."

Dubai South is also hosting a panel discussion on the second day of the event at the Cross-Border Theatre, featuring e-commerce leaders from the UAE.